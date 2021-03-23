UrduPoint.com
Lawyer Says Russia's Khachaturian Sisters Declared Victims In Case Against Their Father

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 23rd March 2021 | 10:17 PM

Lawyer Says Russia's Khachaturian Sisters Declared Victims in Case Against Their Father

The Russian investigative committee acknowledged the Khachaturian sisters as victims in the posthumous criminal case against their late father, Mikhail Khachaturian, who was killed by his daughters in 2018, one of the lawyers told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) The Russian investigative committee acknowledged the Khachaturian sisters as victims in the posthumous criminal case against their late father, Mikhail Khachaturian, who was killed by his daughters in 2018, one of the lawyers told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Today, the girls were officially presented the decree about the initiation of the criminal case. They have been recognized as victims," the lawyer said.

On March 11, the sisters' defense team informed Sputnik about the launch of the criminal case against late Mikhail Khachaturian on charges of sexual and other violence against his daughters.

There is no official confirmation of this information so far.

In July 2018, the three Khachaturian sisters, Krestina, 19, Angelina, 18, and Maria, 17, killed their father in his sleep in their apartment in Moscow.

They were arrested and charged with premeditated murder. However, the defense claims that they acted in self-defense, as their father had physically and psychologically abused them. The fact has been confirmed by investigators.

In late 2020, Mikhail Khachaturian's relatives urged investigators to open a posthumous criminal case against the deceased in order to refute accusations of sexual and physical violence against his daughters.

The sisters are currently under house arrest awaiting trial. They are banned from attending mass events, using the internet and communicating with each other and anyone other than their lawyers.

