Lawyer Says Trump Will Not Make Deal With Prosecutors Under Any Circumstances

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump will under no circumstances make a deal with prosecutors on charges related to the January 2021 storming of the Capitol, Trump's lawyer, John Lauro, said on Sunday.

"No," he told CBS news when asked if there was a condition under which Trump would agree to a deal with prosecutors on charges related to the storming of the Capitol.

"Absolutely, 100%," Lauro added when asked if Trump and his defense would seek a dismissal of the case.

Noting that there are "so many holes" in the prosecution's case, Lauro reiterated his intention to seek a change of venue in the case, suggesting a court in the state of West Virginia as an "excellent venue."

Earlier in the day, Trump said he would seek to change the judge in the January 2021 case and move the trial out of Washington.