UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Urges Judge To Release Epstein On Bail Pending Sex-Crime Trial

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 12th July 2019 | 12:50 AM

Lawyer Urges Judge to Release Epstein on Bail Pending Sex-Crime Trial

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) Lawyers defending billionaire hedge-fund manager Jeffrey Epstein on charges of sex-trafficking of underage girls have asked a judge to release him on bail while he awaits his trial, a court filing showed on Thursday.

"Mr. Epstein respectfully submits that his conduct over the past 14 years proves that he poses no risk of flight or threat to the safety of the community," attorneys Reid Weingarten, Martin Weinberg and Marc Fernich wrote in the letter to US District Court Judge Richard Berman.

Federal prosecutors in the state of New York indicted Epstein on Monday on charges of running a sex-trafficking operation that lured dozens of underage girls to sex parties in his New York mansion and his estate in Florida between 2002 and 2005.

In doing so, prosecutors revived a case that ended in a widely criticized plea bargain in which Epstein was allowed to plead guilty in Florida to prostitution charges, serve 13 months in prison and required to register as a sex offender.

US Attorney Jeffrey Berman is asking that Epstein remain in jail until trial, arguing that Epstein is a flight risk because he frequently travels on his private jet between a home in France and five homes in the United States.

The federal prosecutor also argued that Epstein is a danger to society as a sex predator, citing the discovery of nude and partially nude photos of girls that appeared to be underage during a raid of his New York City mansion as Epstein was being arrested on Saturday.

In the letter, Weingarten dismissed the allegation by citing Epstein's conduct since he was released from prison in Florida.

"A spotless 14-year record of walking the straight and narrow, complemented by an exemplary 10-year history of diligent sex offender registration and reporting, is compelling prof he was able, once the prior investigation commenced, to conform his conduct to the law's dictates," Weingarten wrote.

The letter also included 14 conditions that would guarantee Epstein's appearance at trial, including electronic monitoring by GPS during home detention in his New York mansion, with security guards and a court-appointed trustee in residence.

Epstein would also post a $77 million bond and demobilize his jet and all vehicles, the letter added.

Epstein's case has also snared President Donald Trump's Labor Secretary Alex Acosta, who arranged the plea deal while serving as a Federal prosecutor in Florida.

The deal has been widely criticized and demands for Acosta's resignation have grown throughout week, in part because none of the Florida victims were allowed to testify and the plea deal allowed Epstein to avoid more serious charges that carried a life sentence.

Weingarten said in his letter that prosecutors violated the plea agreement by encouraging victims to not only sue Epstein, but also to file criminal complaints in other jurisdictions.

It was not clear from the letter if efforts by defendants in the Florida case effort led to a decision to prosecute Epstein in New York.

Since the indictment was announced, additional women claiming to have been Epstein victims have contacted prosecutors, according to published reports.

In announcing the indictment on Monday, prosecutors said Epstein faces up to 45 years in prison, probably the rest of the defendant's life given his age.

Related Topics

Jail Lawyers France Vehicles Trump New York Florida United States Criminals Women Post All From Agreement Million Court

Recent Stories

Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded ..

28 minutes ago

8 killed in Upper Kohistan Jeep accident

50 minutes ago

Iran's Alleged Attempt to Seize UK Tanker Could Ca ..

50 minutes ago

US Condemns Iran's Alleged Harassment of British V ..

50 minutes ago

104 power pilferers caught in South Punjab

52 minutes ago

Lahore High Court issues notice to NAB on Sibtain ..

52 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.