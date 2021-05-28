UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyer Visits Sapega In Detention Center In Minsk

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 28th May 2021 | 07:27 PM

Lawyer Visits Sapega in Detention Center in Minsk

Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, visited his client in a detention center in Minsk on Friday and said that she looks "healthy."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, visited his client in a detention center in Minsk on Friday and said that she looks "healthy."

"The lawyer today ... visited Sofia at the place of her detention.

She looks energetic and healthy. According to her, she was not subjected to physical violence since her arrest until now. She does not lose courage and hopes for a speedy resolution of the situation," Filanovich told reporters.

Sapega is head at the detention center of the Belarusian State Security Committee.

Related Topics

Resolution Russia Minsk Sofia

Recent Stories

Inayatullah Wasim given additional charge of MD UA ..

2 minutes ago

National Netball Championship to start from June 2 ..

2 minutes ago

Smokers have up to a 50% higher risk of developing ..

17 minutes ago

Erasmus expects Lions to be fast, expansive agains ..

2 minutes ago

Suspect in French knife attack on policewoman kill ..

2 minutes ago

33 killed in eastern DR Congo rebel attacks in thr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.