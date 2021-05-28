Lawyer Visits Sapega in Detention Center in Minsk

Alexander Filanovich, the lawyer of Russian citizen Sofia Sapega, visited his client in a detention center in Minsk on Friday and said that she looks "healthy."

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021)

"The lawyer today ... visited Sofia at the place of her detention.

She looks energetic and healthy. According to her, she was not subjected to physical violence since her arrest until now. She does not lose courage and hopes for a speedy resolution of the situation," Filanovich told reporters.

Sapega is head at the detention center of the Belarusian State Security Committee.