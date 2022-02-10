Lawyers Argue Russian Man, Wife Accused in US of $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme Deserve Bail

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) US-Russian dual citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and wife Heather Morgan deserve to be released on bail pending further legal proceedings against them for allegedly laundering roughly $4.5 billion in bitcoin stolen from the Bitfinex cryptocurrency platform in 2016, a court document filed by the couple's lawyers said.

"Judge Freeman appropriately set strict bail conditions that would impose all of those costs on Ms. Morgan and Mr. Lichtenstein if they were to flee, and would make it virtually impossible for them to do so as a logistical matter... Those conditions are more than sufficient to reasonably assure that Ms. Morgan and Mr. Lichtenstein will appear as required for further court proceedings in this case," lawyer Samson Enzer said in the document, filed Wednesday.

The couple allegedly used numerous sophisticated methods, including the use of false identities, to launder money stolen from the Bitfinex hack, during which almost 120,000 bitcoin were taken illegally.

A Federal court initially granted Lichtenstein and Morgan bail on bonds totalling $8 million, but the decision was halted by Chief Judge Beryl Howell of the US District Court for the District of Columbia, who ordered a review of the detention order.

The couple remained at their New York residence even after becoming aware of the investigation into them, which demonstrates their low flight risk, their lawyers argued.

Neither Lichtenstein nor Morgan have any prior arrests or criminal convictions either, they said.

Morgan also recently underwent surgery to remove a lump from her breast on January 31, from which she is still recovering, the lawyers said. She also is at heightened risk of contracting COVID-19 and suffering severe complications due to asthma and pre-existing damage from a bout of middle East Respiratory Syndrome, the lawyers also said.

"The Government has not argued, and could not credibly argue, that the release of Ms. Morgan and Mr. Lichtenstein subject to home incarceration and the other stringent bail conditions set by Judge Freeman would pose any danger to the community," Enzer said in the filing.

Lichtenstein was born in Russia and emigrated with his family to the US as a child to avoid religious persecution, the filing said. He is a dual citizen of both countries and had Russian travel documents seized by the government, the filing added.

Lichtenstein has not attempted to contact the Russian consulate for assistance with the case, Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik on Wednesday.