UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Lawyers Delaying Extradition Of Ukrainian Oligarch Firtash To US - Austrian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:02 AM

Lawyers Delaying Extradition of Ukrainian Oligarch Firtash to US - Austrian Minister

The lawyers of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash are dragging out the process of his extradition from Austria to the United States, demanding to review the case, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) The lawyers of Ukrainian oligarch Dmytro Firtash are dragging out the process of his extradition from Austria to the United States, demanding to review the case, Austrian Federal Minister for Europe, Integration and Foreign Affairs Alexander Schallenberg said on Thursday.

In June, the Austrian Supreme Court of Justice approved the extradition of Firtash to the United States. The oligarch's US lawyers disapproved of this decision.

"As for the Firtash case, [his extradition] is not being dragged out by the Austrian side. As for the Austrian side, the Justice Ministry has already adopted a decree on Firtash's extradition, but Firtash and his lawyers accordingly delay this process and insist on the case to be reviewed," Schallenberg said at a meeting with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko.

He noted that it was not possible to finish the extradition process before the completion of the legal proceedings.

"After the trial, a decision will be made when this process [extradition to the United States] is completed," the minister added.

Firtash was detained in Vienna at the United States' request in March 2014 and was later released on a 125 million euro bail ($137 million), the largest in the Austrian history. The US Justice Department accused the Ukrainian oligarch and five other businessmen of bribing Indian officials to obtain a permit for the extraction of raw materials in India.

Related Topics

India Supreme Court Europe Lawyers Vienna Austria United States Euro March June From Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Tolerance integral part of UAE&#039;s foreign poli ..

36 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends second day of Interfaith Su ..

51 minutes ago

Govt to implement all court's decisions about Nawa ..

49 minutes ago

Report takes aim at lax Swiss tobacco rules

49 minutes ago

US Jury Convicts Former Trump Adviser Roger Stone ..

50 minutes ago

Principal PGMI for launching Diabetes Specialist d ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.