Lawyers File Complaint Against Harvard Over 'Mostly White' Legacy Admissions - Filing

Umer Jamshaid Published July 03, 2023 | 11:45 PM

A group of organizations filed a civil rights complaint against Harvard College's legacy and donor admissions programs for primarily benefiting white applicants, according to a copy of the complaint released Monday by Lawyers for Civil Rights

The complaint against Harvard under Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 was filed by Lawyers for Civil Rights on behalf of the Chica Project, the African Community Economic Development of New England and the Greater Boston Latino Network.

"Each year, Harvard College grants special preference in its admissions process to hundreds of mostly white students - not because of anything they have accomplished, but rather solely because of who their relatives are," the filing said.

Nearly 70% of both donor-related and legacy applicants are white, the filing said. Donor-related applicants were nearly seven times more likely to be admitted to Harvard and legacy applicants were six times as likely, the filing said.

Such preferential treatment violates Federal law that forbids practices that have an unjustified, disparate impact on the basis of race in institutions receiving substantial federal funds, the filing said.

Donor and legacy preferences are not justified by any educational necessity and are derived without regard for merit, the filing added.

The filing comes following a US Supreme Court decision last week banning race-based college admissions practices, stemming from a lawsuit against Harvard.

"The need for the Department of Education to put a stop to this discriminatory practice is particularly acute now that the Supreme Court has severely limited the use of race as a factor in higher education admissions processes, which is expected to have a negative impact on campus diversity," the filing said.

The filing requests the US Department of Education take all measures necessary to enforce Title VI compliance at Harvard, investigate Harvard's use of donor and legacy admissions and its impact, and threaten to withhold federal funds if Harvard does not cease to consider relations to donors in admissions.

