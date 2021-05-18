Lawyers have filed an appeal against a Kiev court's decision on a house arrest for Viktor Medvedchuk, who heads the political council of the Opposition Platform For Life party, his fellow party member, Renat Kuzmin, said on Tuesday

Last week, Medvedchuk was placed under round-the-clock house arrest through July 9 on high treason suspicions.

"Lawyers have appealed against the Pechersky [District] Court's ruling on house arrest for Medvedchuk. I am confident that the illegitimate decision will be canceled in the near future," Kuzmin wrote on Telegram.