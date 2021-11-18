UrduPoint.com

Lawyers For US Death Row Inmate Julius Jones File Motion To Halt Execution - Court Filing

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 8 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 10:57 PM

Attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones on Thursday filed an emergency motion in federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day, court documents revealed

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2021) Attorneys for US death row inmate Julius Jones on Thursday filed an emergency motion in Federal court to block his execution scheduled to take place in the state of Oklahoma later in the day, court documents revealed.

"A status quo injunction is requested to stay the execution of Julius Jones now scheduled for the 4 p.m. Central (Time) on November 18, 2021," the attorneys said in the court documents.

Jones' attorneys argue that the botched execution of Oklahoma death row inmate John Grant in October via lethal injection should be enough reason to delay his execution.

The attorneys added that the botched execution is evidence of severe suffering and pain inflicted on prisoners.

Media witnesses at Grant's execution said he convulsed about two dozens times and vomited on himself when he was executed by lethal injection, which included the use of the drug midazolam.

Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Pardon and Parole board voted to recommend clemency for Jones but Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt has yet to make a decision.

Germany, Spain and other countries and entities have called for clemency for Jones.

