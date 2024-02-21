Open Menu

Lawyers For US Urge UK Court To Reject Assange Appeal Bid

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2024 | 04:40 PM

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Lawyers for the United States on Wednesday urged a UK court to block a last-ditch bid by Julian Assange to appeal his extradition there to face espionage charges.

Washington indicted the WikiLeaks founder multiple times between 2018 and 2020 over its publication of hundreds of thousands of secret military and diplomatic files on the US-led wars in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The long-running legal saga in Britain's courts is now nearing a conclusion, Assange having lost successive rulings in recent years.

On the first of two days of evidence before two High Court judges, the Australian's lawyers argued Tuesday those previous decisions contained "errors of law".

The US charges against him were "political", they insisted: he was being prosecuted "for engaging in ordinary journalistic practice of obtaining and publishing classified information".

Assange's lawyers also argued that the decades-long prison sentence he faces is "disproportionate". Washington is acting in "bad faith" and contravening the extradition treaty between the two countries, they said.

