Lawyers of Belarus' Kolesnikova, Znak Challenge Verdict in Supreme Court - Allies

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) Lawyers of Belarusian opposition activists Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak have appealed the verdict against them in the national supreme court, their allies said on Thursday.

Earlier this month, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively, as the court found them guilty of threatening national security.

"On September 16, the legal defense submitted appeals to the Supreme court," Viktor Babriko's team announced.