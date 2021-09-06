Lawyers of Belarus' Opposition Figures Kolesnikova, Znak to Challenge Prison Sentences

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) Lawyers of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak will appeal against the decision of the supreme court that handed down long prison sentences for their alleged conspiracy to seize state power, lawyer Evgeny Pylchenko said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"The verdict is illegal and unfounded, it is not based on evidence. During the trial neither the guilt nor even the commission of the crimes they were accused of was confirmed. Of course, the defense will appeal against this verdict, appeals will be filed within 10 days," Pylchenko told reporters.