Lawyers Of Belarusian Journalist Mozheiko File Complaint Against Pre-trial Detention

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 12:49 PM

Lawyers of Belarusian Journalist Mozheiko File Complaint Against Pre-trial Detention

The legal defense of Gennady Mozheiko, a journalist of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, filed a complaint against his pre-trial detention, a lawyer told reporters on Wednesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) The legal defense of Gennady Mozheiko, a journalist of the Komsomolskaya Pravda in Belarus newspaper, filed a complaint against his pre-trial detention, a lawyer told reporters on Wednesday.

"Today we submitted the complaint to the KGB (State Security Committee) but the court will consider it," the lawyer said.

According to the lawyer, investigators have not yet notified the defense team of when Mozheiko will be charged. Under the Belarusian legislation, this has to be done within 10 days after the detention.

Mozheiko was detained on October 1 as part of a criminal probe into incitement of racial, national or religious hatred, and insulting a government official. According to the Belarusian Interior Ministry, the journalist wanted to flee to a third country through Russia.

