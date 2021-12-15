Lawyers of South African Ex-President to Appeal Court Decision to Return Him to Jail

UrduPoint.com

Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) Defenders of former South African President Jacob Zuma intend to file an appeal against a Pretoria court decision to return him to jail, the Jacob Zuma Foundation said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Pretoria Superior Court ordered Zuma to return to jail, recognizing the medical parole granted to him in September as "unlawful."

"The legal team of (former President Zuma) has just delivered his application for leave to appeal... on the grounds that the judgment is clearly wrong and there are strong prospects that a higher court will come to a totally different conclusion," the Zuma Foundation said on Twitter.

In July, the former president was sentenced to 15 months in jail for contempt of court, manifested in his refusal to attend a corruption inquiry during his presidency. Following Zuma's imprisonment in July, civil unrest occurred in several South African provinces, leading to violent looting and deadly fires. The week-long turmoil caused 342 deaths and led to over 3,000 arrests.

In early September, the South African Department of Correctional Services announced that Zuma was being paroled based on his health and would serve the rest of his sentence under the supervision of community corrections.

