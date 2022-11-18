MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) The defense of US basketball player Brittney Griner, who is serving a nine-year sentence in Russia for drug smuggling, has visited her in the Russian region of Mordovia, lawyer Maria Blagovolina told Sputnik on Thursday.

"On behalf of Brittney, we want to thank everyone who was worried about her. We have received a tremendous amount of messages with words of support in the past few days. We visited her at the beginning of this week. Brittney is coping as best she can and trying to hang in there and adjust to her new environment," Blagovolina said on behalf of herself and the second defender, Alexander Boikov.

Blagovolina added that Griner is serving her sentence in penal colony „–2 in Mordovia.

In August, Griner was sentenced by a Russian court to nine years in jail and a 1 million rubles ($16,576) fine for illegally introducing cannabis oil in the country in February. The basketball player pleaded guilty but maintained she did not intend to break any laws.