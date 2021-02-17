Lax Behavior May Trigger 3rd Wave of COVID-19 Transmissions - WHO Representative in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) A new wave of coronavirus infections is possible if people loosen their vigilance given that herd immunity is still some way off, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Russia Melita Vujnovic said Tuesday.

"The second wave... is now showing a decline all over the world. There is not enough herd immunity yet, the level is not yet reached. If we are not careful, yes, a third wave is possible. It depends on the behavior of people," Vujnovic said in a televised appearance.

Experts believe that herd immunity can be reached if around 60 percent of a population is immune, making the chances of an infected individual passing the virus to another vanishingly small.

Asked whether she can estimate when the pandemic will end, Vujnovic described the set of criteria necessary that must be met.

"There will be several criteria, this is number of cases decreasing simultaneously in all parts of the world to a level below an epidemiological threshold. But in fact, when the burden on the health system is not such that it interferes with the normal operation of the health care. When this will be, it is hard to say," the official said, speaking to state news broadcaster Rossiya 1.

Last week, Vujnovic told Sputnik that she was inoculated with one of the two coronavirus vaccines registered in Russia, but declined to say which citing personal privacy.