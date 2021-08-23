Laying Down of 6 New Ships, Subs For Russian Navy Planned For Monday - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2021) The laying down of six new warships and submarines, including Borei-class nuclear-powered subs, for the Russian Navy will take place on Monday, a military-industrial source told Sputnik.

"Two strategic [Borei-A class] nuclear-powered submarines of Project 955A will be laid down at the Sevmash [shipyard in Russia's Severodvinsk, part of the United Shipbuilding Corporation].

Two diesel-electric attack submarines of Project 636.3 will be laid down at the Admiralty Shipyards [in St. Petersburg], Project 20380 and 20385 corvettes - at the Amur Shipbuilding Plant," the source said.