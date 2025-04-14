Lazio and Roma share derby spoils as Atalanta relaunch Champions League bid

(@FahadShabbir)

Milan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Lazio and Roma failed to strike a blow in the race for Champions League football after the capital city rivals played out a tense 1-1 draw on Sunday.

Matias Soule earned Roma a point with a sensational first time strike in the 69th minute at a packed and loud Stadio Olimpico which saw Lazio fail to capitalise on their dominance.

Marco Baroni's side stay sixth, three points behind fourth-placed Juventus in a tight battle for a top-four finish which could well go down to the final day of the season.

The derby draw and Fiorentina only managing a goalless stalemate with Parma made it a perfect day for third-placed Atalanta who beat rivals Bologna 2-0 in the day's early fixture.

Lazio looked set to secure local bragging rights and close in on the top four when lifelong fan Alessio Romagnoli thumped home a perfect header two minutes after half-time.

They had created the majority of chances up to that point and were only denied taking the lead early by some spectacular goalkeeping from Mile Svilar.

But Soule punished nominal hosts Lazio when he strode onto Alexis Saelemaekers' pass and from way outside the penalty area let rip with a curling strike which snuck behind the line via the crossbar.

Argentinian Soule's fourth goal of the season saved Roma's blushes but ended coach Claudio Ranieri's perfect Rome derby record as coach and left his team five points behind Juve.

It is to Ranieri's credit however that Roma are only two points away from Lazio as that gap was 15 when he took charge for the third time in his long managerial career back in November.

Ranieri will retire for the second time at the end of this season before taking up what sporting director Florent Ghisolfi called a "sporting consultant" role with the club.