Lazio Becomes Third Italian Region To Impose Curfew Due To COVID-19 - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Thu 22nd October 2020 | 07:50 PM

Italy's central Lazio region has decided to follow several other Italian regions and impose a curfew, prompted by the resurgence in coronavirus cases, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2020) Italy's central Lazio region has decided to follow several other Italian regions and impose a curfew, prompted by the resurgence in coronavirus cases, ANSA news agency reported on Thursday.

The governor of the Lazio region, Nicola Zingaretti, signed a new order on Wednesday that imposes a curfew for 30 days starting from Friday. The curfew will begin at midnight, and last until 5:00 a.m. local time (6:00 GMT).

The regions of Lombardy and Campania have already have similar measures in place. The Lombardy curfew, will run beginning on Thursday, will be in place until November 13. The curfew in Campania is expected to start on Friday.

On Thursday, Italy's prime minister, Giuseppe Conte said that Italy was in a different situation in March, and that the current situation remains very critical too.

The Italian newspaper, Corriere della Sera, wrote that the Italian government was prepared to introduce serious restrictive measures anytime the threshold of 2,300 patients in intensive care units is exceeded. The figure has already reached around 926 patients.

Early on Thursday, the number of coronavirus cases in Italy exceeded 15,000 for the first time since the beginning of the epidemic. The previous record was on Sunday, with approximately 11,000 COVID-19 cases reported. There were 127 new deaths over the last 24 hours, and the death toll now stands at 36,832.

