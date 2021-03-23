Lazzaro Spallanzani Institute to Test Use of Italian Vaccine With Sputnik V, Others

Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI) is planning to re-vaccinate participants of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Italian biotech company ReiThera with other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, the INMI head, Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2021) Italy's Lazzaro Spallanzani National Institute for Infectious Diseases (INMI) is planning to re-vaccinate participants of trials of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Italian biotech company ReiThera with other vaccines, including Russia's Sputnik V, the INMI head, Francesco Vaia, told Sputnik.

"We plan to re-vaccinate vaccinate volunteers who will receive the ReiThera vaccine candidate with other vaccines that are either adenovirus or RNA-based. If we succeed then we will have a mixed-effect vaccine, which may prove very potent in the fight against the coronavirus," Vaia said, adding that about 90 people will partake in such trials and receive the vaccines developed by Moderna, Pfizer and AstraZeneca, as well as Sputnik V.

The ReiThera vaccine entered Phase 2 of clinical trials last week, with 900 participants. The vaccine, developed in cooperation with Germany and Belgium and based on a gorilla adenovirus, is expected to be ready by summer.