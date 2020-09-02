LDPR Leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky Vaccinated Against Coronavirus - Party

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2020) Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) leader Vladimir Zhirinovsky has been vaccinated against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the party's press service said in a statement.

Zhirinovsky has repeatedly stated that he is ready to be one of the first people to be vaccinated.

"Vladimir Zhirinovsky was one of the first in the world to be vaccinated against coronavirus. The LDPR leader became a voluntary participant in large post-registration clinical trials of the world's first coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V, developed by the Gamaleya Center of Russia's Health Ministry," the party told Sputnik.

In addition to Zhirinovsky, at this stage of research, 40,000 Russian nationals will receive the vaccine, which meets the best world standards, the Liberal Democratic Party said.