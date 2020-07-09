UrduPoint.com
LDPR Regional Office Says Detained Governor Of Khabarovsk Territory Remaining Party Member

Thu 09th July 2020

LDPR Regional Office Says Detained Governor of Khabarovsk Territory Remaining Party Member

KHABAROVSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) The regional office of the Liberal Democratic Party of Russia (LDPR) told Sputnik on Thursday that detained Governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergey Furgal is not going to be expelled from the party now, adding that any decision on the issue may be made only by the party's supreme leadership.

Earlier on Thursday, Furgal was detained under a criminal investigation into activities of a criminal group that is suspected of being involved in a number of crimes against entrepreneurs in 2004-2005. According to investigators, Furgal is suspected of organizing attempted murders and murders of business people.

"[Furgal] is not going to be expelled. Such a decision may be made only by the party's supreme leadership, such a move has not been announced yet. The regional office [of LDPR] is operating as usual," a senior member of the LDPR regional office said.

He added that the regional office of the party had no plans to hold an emergency meeting in the near future.

Furgal has been the governor of the Khabarovsk Territory since 2018 when he won the regional election with over 69 percent of votes. Before that, he was a member of Russia's State Duma of the fifth, sixth and seventh convocations.

