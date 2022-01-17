Le Drian, Baerbock to Visit Kiev Soon to Discuss Normandy Format Meeting - Kuleba

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, will visit Kiev in near future to discuss the perspectives of holding the Normandy Format meeting at the ministerial level, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

"Another visit will take place soon: our French colleague Jean-Yves Le Drian will arrive here together with Annalena and we will have a trilateral meeting, and we will discuss in detail the prospects for a meeting of Normandy format foreign ministers," Kuleba told a briefing in Kiev after his meeting with Baerbock.