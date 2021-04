French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed the belief on Thursday that Russia has no plans to launch a military operation in Ukraine's east

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian expressed the belief on Thursday that Russia has no plans to launch a military operation in Ukraine's east.

"I do not think that Russia aims at a combat operation against Ukraine, but Russian troops movement closer to the Ukrainian border represents a risk regarding conflict evolution," Le Drian said, as aired on France 2 broadcaster.