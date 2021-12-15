Le Drian Calls For Resuming Discussions For Ukrainian Conflict Resolution
PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday said that meaningful discussions to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine should be resumed.
"It is necessary to resume meaningful discussions on a political solution in Ukraine.
To do this, (it is necessary to) resume the Normandy format, the logic of the Minsk agreements, the logic of the agreements concluded in Paris in December 2019," Le Drian told lawmakers.