UrduPoint.com

Le Drian Calls For Resuming Discussions For Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 08:06 PM

Le Drian Calls for Resuming Discussions for Ukrainian Conflict Resolution

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday said that meaningful discussions to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine should be resumed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian on Wednesday said that meaningful discussions to achieve a political solution to the conflict in Ukraine should be resumed.

"It is necessary to resume meaningful discussions on a political solution in Ukraine.

To do this, (it is necessary to) resume the Normandy format, the logic of the Minsk agreements, the logic of the agreements concluded in Paris in December 2019," Le Drian told lawmakers.

Related Topics

Ukraine Minsk Paris December 2019

Recent Stories

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on ..

Donfried Says Will Take Back Russia's Proposals on European Security to Washingt ..

3 minutes ago
 SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, ..

SSP Matiari raids Gutka factory, seizes mainpuri, raw material

3 minutes ago
 Govt utilizing all available resources to promote ..

Govt utilizing all available resources to promote heath sector: Rind

3 minutes ago
 Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Under ..

Pandemic Added 54Mln to Asia-Pacific Toll of Undernourished People - UN Report

3 minutes ago
 Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Rela ..

Russia Ready to Help Normalize Turkey-Armenia Relations - Foreign Ministry

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in ..

Pakistan-China enterprises to boost cooperation in potato starch, embroidery

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.