Le Drian Calls For Resuming 'Real Political Process' Between Israel, Palestine

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Fri 21st May 2021 | 02:15 PM

Le Drian Calls for Resuming 'Real Political Process' Between Israel, Palestine

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed on Friday the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire and pointed to the need to relaunch the political process between the two countries

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian welcomed on Friday the Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire and pointed to the need to relaunch the political process between the two countries.

"I welcome the ceasefire, which came into force this night and stopped the cycle of violence, which entails big human casualties," Le Drian said in a statement, released by the French Foreign Ministry.

The foreign minister noted that the cessation of hostilities is the "fruit" of the collective diplomatic efforts of European countries, the United States and a number of Arab countries.

"The escalation seen in the past few days underscores the need to resume real political process between the parties with appropriate international support, without which, as we know, violence will take place again, France is committed to play its full role in these efforts together with its international partners," Le Drian continued.

