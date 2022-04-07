UrduPoint.com

Le Drian Decides To Summon Russian Ambassador On Thursday Over Situation In Bucha

Umer Jamshaid Published April 07, 2022 | 01:52 PM

Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on Thursday Over Situation in Bucha

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he decided to summon Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov after the Russian embassy's comment on the events in Ukraine's Bucha

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he decided to summon Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov after the Russian embassy's comment on the events in Ukraine's Bucha.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

"In view of the indecency and provocative message of the Russian Embassy in France about the atrocities in Bucha, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador to the foreign ministry this morning," Le Drian tweeted.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia France Paris Kiev March Media All From

Recent Stories

NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2 ..

NUST features prominently in QS Subject Rankings 2022

20 seconds ago
 Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on Ap ..

Int'l Day of Human Space Flight to be marked on April 12

7 minutes ago
 Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi A ..

Turkey Hands Over Khashoggi Murder Case to Saudi Arabia - Reports

9 minutes ago
 One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

One dacoit held in injured condition, two escaped

9 minutes ago
 Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delay ..

Full EU Ban on Imports of Russian Coal to Be Delayed Until Mid-August - Reports

11 minutes ago
 Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Rese ..

Japan Plans to Release 15Mln Oil Barrels From Reserves in Coordination With IEA ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.