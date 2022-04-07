Le Drian Decides to Summon Russian Ambassador on Thursday Over Situation in Bucha

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he decided to summon Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov after the Russian embassy's comment on the events in Ukraine's Bucha

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said he decided to summon Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov after the Russian embassy's comment on the events in Ukraine's Bucha.

Over the weekend, the Ukrainian authorities and media circulated footage from Bucha near Kiev showing scores of corpses in the street.

The Russian Defense Ministry said that all photos and videos were a staged "provocation" as the Russian forces had completely withdrawn from the town as early as March 30.

"In view of the indecency and provocative message of the Russian Embassy in France about the atrocities in Bucha, I have decided to summon the Russian ambassador to the foreign ministry this morning," Le Drian tweeted.