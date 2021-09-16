UrduPoint.com

Le Drian Lashes Out At Australia's Withdrawal From Submarine Deal With French Company

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 12:00 PM

Le Drian Lashes Out at Australia's Withdrawal From Submarine Deal With French Company

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's decision to withdraw from the submarines agreement with France's Naval Group company as a "stab in the back", stressing this undermined his trust.

Australia decided to scrap the $90 billion deal, as it prefers cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines under the newly established alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

"This is truly a stab in the back. We have established trust-based relations with Australia, and this trust was now undermined. The termination of the contract makes me angry," Le Drian said on air of France Info radio station.

The foreign minister emphasized that he expects clarifications both from Australia and from the US.

Related Topics

Australia France Company Alliance United Kingdom United States From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and p ..

SEHA integrates UAE PASS with its mobile app and patient portal

21 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Aut ..

Kyrgyz President Says Dialogue With New Afghan Authorities Is Necessary

19 minutes ago
 President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a ..

President Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah holds a press conference with Provinc ..

32 minutes ago
 European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Toughe ..

European Parliament Adopts Report Proposing Tougher Policy on Russia in 494-103 ..

38 minutes ago
 Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace ..

Afghanistan needs int’l support to achieve peace: PM

46 minutes ago
 COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 ho ..

COVID-19 claims 66 lives in Pakistan in last 24 hours

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.