PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian described Australia's decision to withdraw from the submarines agreement with France's Naval Group company as a "stab in the back", stressing this undermined his trust.

Australia decided to scrap the $90 billion deal, as it prefers cooperation on nuclear-powered submarines under the newly established alliance with the United States and the United Kingdom.

"This is truly a stab in the back. We have established trust-based relations with Australia, and this trust was now undermined. The termination of the contract makes me angry," Le Drian said on air of France Info radio station.

The foreign minister emphasized that he expects clarifications both from Australia and from the US.