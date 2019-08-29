Le Drian Notes Need to Use 'Unprecedented' Chance to Resolve Ukrainian Crisis

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Thursday that an "unprecedented window of opportunity" existed for resolving the Ukrainian crisis, stressing the need to hold a Normandy-format summit not to miss the chance.

French President Emmanuel Macron has said that a Normandy-format meeting at the level of heads of states and governments will be held in September.

"There is an unprecedented window of opportunity on Ukraine, with Ukrainian President [Volodymyr Zelenskyy] who wants peace and who has the necessary political support for making difficult political decisions .

.. and [Russian] President [Vladimir] Putin, who has shared cautious optimism with the president of the [French] Republic [Macron] in Bregancon," Le Drian said at a conference of French ambassadors.

"Today we have a situation that enables us to organize a Normandy-format meeting in coming weeks, as we should not miss the chance to move forward," the French minister added.