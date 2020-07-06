Le Drian, Parly, Le Maire Retain Posts in New French Cabinet - Elysee Palace

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian, Defense Minister Florence Parly, Minister of Economy and Finance Bruno Le Maire and Health Minister Olivier Veran have retained their posts in the country's new cabinet, Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler said on Monday.

Gerald Darmanin, who previously headed the Ministry of Public Action and Accounts, was appointed to the post of the interior minister.

On July 3, French President Emmanuel Macron appointed Jean Castex, who was in charge of the country's coronavirus lockdown exit strategy, to the post of the prime minister, tasking him with forming a new cabinet.