Le Drian, Pompeo Discuss Middle East Escalation In Light Of Soleimani's Killing

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 10:07 PM

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed in phone talks on Friday the latest developments in Iraq, including the killing of prominent Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike, the French Foreign Ministry said

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and US State Secretary Mike Pompeo discussed in phone talks on Friday the latest developments in Iraq, including the killing of prominent Iranian military commander General Qasem Soleimani by a US airstrike, the French Foreign Ministry said.

"The minister stressed France's concern over the growing tensions in the middle East in recent months, which has sharply escalated in Iraq in the last few weeks," the ministry said in a statement.

"In the current circumstances, France is calling on all sides to show restraint, and urging Iran to avoid all actions that could further undermine regional stability or lead to a serious crisis in regard to the proliferation of nuclear weapons," the statement said.

