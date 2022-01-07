Le Drian Says Issue of Closing Nord Stream 2 Might Arise If Situation in Ukraine Worsens

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the issue of closing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline might be discussed as a retaliatory measure, but talks with Russia are needed.

"This is first of all a question for Germany. On this issue, France has always demonstrated great restraint with regard to Nord Stream 2. But I think that if there is more aggression against Ukraine, this issue will be discussed," Le Drian told the French BMFTV broadcaster, when asked "if Nord Stream 2 should be shut down if Russia invades Ukraine."

The foreign minister added that if there is aggression against Ukraine, strategic repercussions will be grave.

"But it does not mean that we should not talk to Russia," Le Drian added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, discussed the status of Nord Stream 2 on Wednesday, and at a press conference after the meeting, the American official said that "if Russia renews its aggression towards Ukraine, it will certainly be difficult to see gas flowing through it (the pipeline) in the future."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of aggression against Ukraine made by Western countries, saying that it does not intend to invade any nation. In addition to that, Moscow has stated that such accusations are a pretext for NATO to deploy materiel near Russia's borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security.