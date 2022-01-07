UrduPoint.com

Le Drian Says Issue Of Closing Nord Stream 2 Might Arise If Situation In Ukraine Worsens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 07, 2022 | 09:06 PM

Le Drian Says Issue of Closing Nord Stream 2 Might Arise If Situation in Ukraine Worsens

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the issue of closing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline might be discussed as a retaliatory measure, but talks with Russia are needed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that if the situation in Ukraine deteriorates, the issue of closing the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline might be discussed as a retaliatory measure, but talks with Russia are needed.

"This is first of all a question for Germany. On this issue, France has always demonstrated great restraint with regard to Nord Stream 2. But I think that if there is more aggression against Ukraine, this issue will be discussed," Le Drian told the French BMFTV broadcaster, when asked "if Nord Stream 2 should be shut down if Russia invades Ukraine."

The foreign minister added that if there is aggression against Ukraine, strategic repercussions will be grave.

"But it does not mean that we should not talk to Russia," Le Drian added.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock, discussed the status of Nord Stream 2 on Wednesday, and at a press conference after the meeting, the American official said that "if Russia renews its aggression towards Ukraine, it will certainly be difficult to see gas flowing through it (the pipeline) in the future."

Russia has repeatedly denied allegations of aggression against Ukraine made by Western countries, saying that it does not intend to invade any nation. In addition to that, Moscow has stated that such accusations are a pretext for NATO to deploy materiel near Russia's borders, which it sees as a threat to its national security.

Related Topics

NATO Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Germany Nord Gas All

Recent Stories

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

'It's not okay': Djokovic fiasco enrages Serbs

3 minutes ago
 German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing ' ..

German ski boss warns of Olympics' Covid testing 'manipulation'

3 minutes ago
 Russian military advisors in Mali: Malian army sou ..

Russian military advisors in Mali: Malian army sources

3 minutes ago
 Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Co ..

Indian court allows huge Hindu festival despite Covid concerns

3 minutes ago
 ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to st ..

ANF arrests drug peddler supplying narcotics to students

7 minutes ago
 Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mo ..

Hammad Azhar inaugurates Customer Care Center, Mobile App at FESCO Headquarters ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.