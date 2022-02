PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said that he plans to hold talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Monday.

"In Brussels, I will update 27 colleagues in the EU on our recent exchanges with Russia, Ukraine and the United States... This afternoon I will speak with my Russian counterpart, Lavrov," Le Drian tweeted.