Le Drian Says Will Visit Ukraine Together With Baerbock

Le Drian Says Will Visit Ukraine Together With Baerbock

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that he will visit Ukraine in near future together with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Friday that he will visit Ukraine in near future together with his German counterpart, Annalena Baerbock.

"Annalena Baerbock and I talked and agreed that we will visit Ukraine shortly," Le Drian said during a press conference after informal meeting of the EU foreign ministers.

