(@FahadShabbir)

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed Turkey on Tuesday for putting pressure on Europe through playing the migration card, commenting on Ankara's recent claims, made amid tensions in Syria's Idlib, that it could no longer restrain the flow of refugees from Syria

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2020) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian slammed Turkey on Tuesday for putting pressure on Europe through playing the migration card, commenting on Ankara's recent claims, made amid tensions in Syria's Idlib, that it could no longer restrain the flow of refugees from Syria.

"It is inadmissible that Turkey uses the migrant topic for putting pressure on Europe," Le Drian told the lower house of the French parliament.

The minister called for implementation of the 2016 migration deal, signed by Turkey and the European Union.

"Europe respects it, all the [EU] member states have been implementing it for four years. And Turkey should also implement it, taking into consideration the significant financial obligations," Le Drian added.