Le Drian to Discuss Deployment of NATO Mission in Romania in Bucharest on Feb 2-3 - Paris

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the issue of deployment of a NATO mission in Romania during his trip to Bucharest on February 2-3, a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian will discuss the issue of deployment of a NATO mission in Romania during his trip to Bucharest on February 2-3, a spokesperson of the French Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

"The president of the country (Emmanuel Macron) has declared our readiness to contribute to new security measures within NATO in Romania, which we will determine collectively with our allies and which is the subject of consultations in the North Atlantic Alliance and with the Romanian authorities ... Jean-Yves Le Drian will have the opportunity to discuss this issue during his trip to Bucharest on February 2-3," the spokesperson told a briefing.