KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2019) The editorial staff of French Le Figaro newspaper has apologized for a mistake in its video material, in which Kiev was indicated as a Russian city, the press service of the Ukrainian embassy in France said on Monday.

Le Figaro, one of France's major newspapers, has streamed on its website a video featuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a dateline attributing the capital city of Ukraine's Kiev to Russia. The video featured Zelenskyy, delivering a speech in the wake of the simultaneous release of detainees agreed to by Russia and Ukraine on Saturday, and a caption reading "Kiev, Russia" on the top left corner, indicating the broadcast location.

"We noticed an annoying technical mistake in the video, as we were assured by the Le Figaro editorial office ... The editors apologized and corrected the mistake. We continue to monitor the wording accuracy in social networks and media," the statement published on Facebook said.

Last week, Russia and Ukraine each released 35 convicted and detained persons, including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who was sentenced to 20 years in Russia for plotting acts of terrorism in Crimea, and 24 Ukrainian sailors who were accused of violating the Russian maritime border. RIA Novosti Ukraine portal head Kirill Vyshinsky also returned to Russia after being held in Ukrainian custody for over one year.