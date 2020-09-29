UrduPoint.com
Le Maire Expects French Economy To Return To Pre-Pandemic Development Pace In Two Years

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 05:20 PM

Le Maire Expects French Economy to Return to Pre-Pandemic Development Pace in Two Years

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2020) France's economy, the second-largest in the EU, will bounce back to its precrisis levels in two years, Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Tuesday.

France has seen one of the toughest economic downturns in the European Union, with its GDP plunging by 13.8 percent in the second quarter. The government introduced coronavirus-related stay-at-home orders in mid-March and began their gradual lifting in May.

"France will recover from this crisis. It will take two years for us to regain the level of economic development we had before the crisis.

It will take time but we will get there," Le Maire wrote on Twitter.

Meanwhile, the forecast of a 9 percent decline in France's GDP in 2020 compared to last year remains in effect.

In early September, the authorities unleashed the post-pandemic recovery strategy of 100 billion Euros ($117 billion) for up to 2030, which, besides battling unemployment and mass bankruptcies, is also aimed at making the French economy greener and more competitive.

In addition, the government presented its 2021 budget earlier in the week, a 42-billion package out of which will be meant to boost the economy.

