Le Monde Journalist in Critical Condition After Injury in Karabakh - Armenian Government

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) A Le Monde reporter, who was injured in a Azeri-Armenian conflict in the Karabakh region, is in critical condition and is being operated in the city of Stepanakert, the Armenian government said Thursday.

"The reporter from @LeMondefr @allankaval is in critical condition, and currently undergoing surgery at the #Stepanakert Medical Centre. He was among the journalists wounded in an artillery strike on the Martuni town hall by the Azerbaijani military," the Armenian Unified Infocenter account, managed by the Armenian government, tweeted.