Le Monde Report of Impending EU Sanctions on Russia No Basis For Kremlin Reaction - Peskov

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2020) The report in French publication Le Monde about France and Germany drawing up sanctions lists in response to the situation with Russian opposition activist Alexey Navalny should not serve as the basis for any reactions from Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

"Let's not conduct a conversation based on the Le Monde publications. This cannot and should not be a reason for any reaction," Peskov said, answering a question about the newspaper's report of impending sanctions on Russian officials.