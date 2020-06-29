UrduPoint.com
Le Pen Announces Party's Victory At French Municipal Elections - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:20 AM

Le Pen Announces Party's Victory at French Municipal Elections - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) The president of the French right-wing National Rally party, Marine Le Pen, announced on Sunday evening her party's "big victory" in the country's municipal elections and congratulated several mayoral candidates who had won.

"These elections end with a really big victory this evening. It has more than symbolic meaning, this victory is a real trigger, as we can now show that we are also capable of managing large communities ... It is also basically the end of the anti-republican front, that is, one whose idea was to defeat a 'National Rally' just because it is the 'National Rally,'"Le Pen said as broadcast by the TF1 channel.

She also congratulated the members of her own party on Twitter, who, according to preliminary data, won in their municipalities.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, the voter turnout at the second round of the municipal elections stood at 34,67 percent as of 5.00 p.m. local time (15:00 GMT).

France has resumed the municipal elections that were disrupted by nearly three months due to the coronavirus pandemic.

