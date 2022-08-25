Le Pen Argues Macron Lied When Pinning Blame for Economic Crisis on Ukrainian Conflict

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2022) French right-wing opposition leader Marine Le Pen took a swipe at President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, saying that he lied about the real causes of the unfolding economic crisis in the country.

"The economic crisis that has hit France did not start this summer. It does not date back to the conflict in Ukraine. Emmanuel Macron lied, hiding the truth from the French, and today he is announcing austerity," Le Pen said on Twitter.

The government should take "numerous" steps to protect the French citizens, the politician noted, implying that no belt-tightening will help the population.

On Wednesday, Macron warned that the economic consequences of the Ukrainian conflict and other global crises could trigger the end of "the period of abundance." The president also noted that the French should brace themselves for possible shortages of products and technological materials.

Western countries have increased sanctions pressure on Russia since the start of the special operation in Ukraine. Disruption of supply chains has led to higher fuel and food prices across the EU, as well as in the United States, driving inflation to record levels and causing cost of living crises.