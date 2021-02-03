Le Pen Calls for Cooperation With Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine After Lancet Publication

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) After the efficacy of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was confirmed, France should establish cooperation with Russia, so that the French could have a wider portfolio of vaccines, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, has said.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published interim analysis from phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

"Now that the efficacy of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is no longer in doubt, it can be backup in the fight against the pandemic.

Let's work in a spirit of mutual understanding with Russia and prevent anti-Russian ideology from destroying our citizens' opportunity to get vaccinated," Le Pen wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday that the country is not ruling out using Russia's Sputnik V in its mass immunization campaign if the vaccine gets approval from the EU and national regulators.

Following The Lancet publication, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the data on the Russian vaccine "good."