UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Le Pen Calls For Cooperation With Russia On Sputnik V Vaccine After Lancet Publication

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd February 2021 | 10:40 AM

Le Pen Calls for Cooperation With Russia on Sputnik V Vaccine After Lancet Publication

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2021) After the efficacy of the Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was confirmed, France should establish cooperation with Russia, so that the French could have a wider portfolio of vaccines, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the right-wing National Rally party, has said.

On Tuesday, peer-reviewed medical journal The Lancet published interim analysis from phase 3 trial of the Russian vaccine, showing its 91.6 percent efficacy against symptomatic COVID-19.

"Now that the efficacy of the Russian vaccine Sputnik V is no longer in doubt, it can be backup in the fight against the pandemic.

Let's work in a spirit of mutual understanding with Russia and prevent anti-Russian ideology from destroying our citizens' opportunity to get vaccinated," Le Pen wrote on Twitter late on Tuesday.

French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Monday that the country is not ruling out using Russia's Sputnik V in its mass immunization campaign if the vaccine gets approval from the EU and national regulators.

Following The Lancet publication, German Chancellor Angela Merkel called the data on the Russian vaccine "good."

Related Topics

Russia Twitter France German Angela Merkel From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 February 2021

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Al Bowardi, ICRC President discuss advancing coope ..

9 hours ago

UAE moving forward confidently to containing pande ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe in most critical phase of Emirates Mars ..

9 hours ago

Hope Probe an act of resilience for UAE: CNET

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.