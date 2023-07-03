Open Menu

Le Pen Cancels Visit To Italy Because Of Riots - Lega Nord Party

Sumaira FH Published July 03, 2023 | 07:44 PM

Le Pen Cancels Visit to Italy Because of Riots - Lega Nord Party

French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has canceled her planned visit to Italy amid mass riots, sources in Italy's Lega Nord party told journalists on Monday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) French far-right politician Marine Le Pen has canceled her planned visit to Italy amid mass riots, sources in Italy's Lega Nord party told journalists on Monday.

Matteo Salvini, the leader of the Lega Nord and Italian minister of infrastructure and transport, will instead meet with Le Pen via video conference later on Monday, sources said.

"Face to face meeting has been rescheduled in the light of the difficult situation in France," a Lega Nord source said.

Le Pen's National Rally and Lega Nord, along with Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, are members of the Identity and Democracy group in the European Parliament.

Salvini's Lega Nord forms a coalition with Forza Italia in the Italian government. The latter has been one of the pillars of the conservative European People's Party (EPP) since 1998.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani, who has formally replaced deceased Silvio Berlusconi as leader of Forza Italia, ruled out any possibility of an alliance with the French and German far-right parties.

"I want to be very clear, speaking also as as a vice president of the EPP. It is impossible to come to any agreement with AfD and madame Le Pen's party," Tajani told the Rai3 tv channel.

France has been gripped by mass protests over the past few days. On June 27, a police officer in the Paris suburb of Nanterre shot dead a 17-year-old who reportedly refused to obey their orders during a driver's license check, sparking several days of rioting in a number of French cities.

Related Topics

Dead Riots Police Parliament Democracy France German Driver Visit Germany Paris Nord Alliance Italy June TV Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Meta Seeks to Re-Enter Chinese Market With Quest V ..

Meta Seeks to Re-Enter Chinese Market With Quest VR Headset - Reports

5 minutes ago
 US Sends Diplomat to Ireland to Boost Atlantic Oce ..

US Sends Diplomat to Ireland to Boost Atlantic Ocean Research - State Dept.

5 minutes ago
 Ex-NATO Chief Rasmussen Says Kiev May Join Allianc ..

Ex-NATO Chief Rasmussen Says Kiev May Join Alliance Via Fast-Track Accession

5 minutes ago
 Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to ..

Iraq Urges Organisation of Islamic Cooperation to Hold Meeting on Quran Burning ..

10 minutes ago
 Million euros pledged for French policeman who spa ..

Million euros pledged for French policeman who sparked riots

5 minutes ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

5 minutes ago
Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians retu ..

Djokovic opens Wimbledon campaign as Russians return

11 minutes ago
 Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equiti ..

Oil prices get small lift from output cuts; equities wobble

10 minutes ago
 AJK offers massive investment opportunities for in ..

AJK offers massive investment opportunities for investors: Barrister Sultan

11 minutes ago
 The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsiti ..

The Higher Education Commission (HEC) bars varsities from granting new affiliati ..

11 minutes ago
 SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 se ..

SBP to host Pak-UAE Asia Rugby Men's Division 1 series

10 minutes ago
 Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for ..

Secretary Housing Punjab reviews preparations for Monsoon

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World