UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Le Pen Condemns Coronavirus-Fuelled Discrimination Against French People Of Chinese Origin

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 29th January 2020 | 11:23 PM

Le Pen Condemns Coronavirus-Fuelled Discrimination Against French People of Chinese Origin

French citizens of Chinese origin should not be treated differently or held accountable for the recent outbreak of the new type of coronavirus, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) French citizens of Chinese origin should not be treated differently or held accountable for the recent outbreak of the new type of coronavirus, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party, said on Wednesday.

Discrimination against French people of Asian descent has intensified since the outbreak of novel coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing social media accounts of those who claim facing racist abuse. People condemn such attacks by using the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus (I am not a virus) on social media.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, justifies our compatriots of Chinese origin becoming victims of mistrust due to coronavirus. After all, they have nothing to do with it. Let's remain reasonable and united!" Le Pen tweeted.

According to the latest data, the number of those infected with the virus in China surpassed 6,000, while the death toll reached 133. Coronavirus cases were registered in more than 15 countries around the world, with France confirming four cases so far.

Related Topics

World China Social Media France Wuhan All Asia

Recent Stories

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

11 minutes ago

President confers Independence Medal of First Orde ..

11 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

56 minutes ago

Family Counselling Portal positive step towards de ..

56 minutes ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Higher Organising Committee of UMEX, SimTEX 2020 h ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.