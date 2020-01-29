Le Pen Condemns Coronavirus-Fuelled Discrimination Against French People of Chinese Origin

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2020) French citizens of Chinese origin should not be treated differently or held accountable for the recent outbreak of the new type of coronavirus, Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French National Rally party, said on Wednesday.

Discrimination against French people of Asian descent has intensified since the outbreak of novel coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the French broadcaster BFMTV reported on Tuesday, citing social media accounts of those who claim facing racist abuse. People condemn such attacks by using the hashtag #JeNeSuisPasUnVirus (I am not a virus) on social media.

"Nothing, absolutely nothing, justifies our compatriots of Chinese origin becoming victims of mistrust due to coronavirus. After all, they have nothing to do with it. Let's remain reasonable and united!" Le Pen tweeted.

According to the latest data, the number of those infected with the virus in China surpassed 6,000, while the death toll reached 133. Coronavirus cases were registered in more than 15 countries around the world, with France confirming four cases so far.