Le Pen Counters Russia Ties Accusation by Saying No French, EU Banks Agreed to Grant Loan

The French right-wing party National Rally was left with no choice but to seek funding outside of the European Union during elections, as no bank in France or other EU countries would agree to give it a loan, the party's former president and presently the chairwoman of its parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, said on Wednesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2023) The French right-wing party National Rally was left with no choice but to seek funding outside of the European Union during elections, as no bank in France or other EU countries would agree to give it a loan, the party's former president and presently the chairwoman of its parliamentary faction, Marine Le Pen, said on Wednesday.

In the spring of 2022, reports emerged suggesting that the National Rally received two loans from Russian banks in 2014 for a total of 11 million euros ($11.8 million), which compromised Le Pen, who dropped the party leadership to run as a presidential candidate that year, as being dependent on Moscow. Her successor at the National Rally's helm, Jordan Bardella, rejected the accusations, saying that in 2015 the party took a loan from a Czech-Russian bank, which later went bankrupt, at a rate of 6% per annum which, he said, looked nothing like "friendly conditions." In November, member of parliament Julien Bayou asked the Paris prosecutor's office to investigate the party's alleged funding from Russia.

"The banks refuse to give us loans. For many years, we have not been able to borrow even a little money in the smallest of French or EU banks. It creates severe financial difficulties for a political movement such as ours," Le Pen told a parliamentary commission investigating her possible ties to Russia.

Le Pen also said that her presidential campaign, which cost 800,000 - 1 million euros, was entirely funded by the party, while the French government had the obligation to cover the interest on loans taken by political parties during elections.

"We have sent over 200 letters to various banking institutions, and none of them granted us a loan. It is amazing that France cannot ensure financing for a presidential candidate from a major party and cannot ensure access to loans for a parliamentary candidate; this contradicts Article 4 of the constitution," Le Pen stated.

The National Rally was offered loans only by a Chinese, an Iranian and a Czech-Russian bank and deemed it logical to accept the latter since the Czech Republic is a member of the EU and Russia used to be on the Council of Europe, the party's ex-chief said.

The origins of the funds were probed by several French banks and institutions, but Le Pen was hit by a defamation campaign based on suspicions that the ideas her party fought for were the result of that loan, she said.

"These accusations were put forward by the one who, I believe, had no ethical or moral right (to do so) � the president of the republic. I stand by the opinion that a presidential candidate should always avoid defamation and calumny against the political opponent, especially if this candidate is an incumbent president already," Le Pen added.

Le Pen told the parliament that the loan taken by the National Rally during her time as its chairwoman had not affected the party's political course.