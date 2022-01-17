Le Pen Emerges Stronger After Far-Right Zemmour Joins French Presidential Race - Poll

Right-wing French presidential contender Marine Le Pen's standing has improved after anti-migrant former pundit Eric Zemmour joined the crowded race, a poll published on Monday showed

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Right-wing French presidential contender Marine Le Pen's standing has improved after anti-migrant former pundit Eric Zemmour joined the crowded race, a poll published on Monday showed.

In the survey, conducted by Kantar Public for Le Monde and Franceinfo from January 5-11, 46% described Le Pen as a "patriot and advocate of traditional values," 7 points more than in 2019. Forty percent of those polled saw the National Rally leader as a "nationalist and xenophobe," 9 percentage points less than in February 2019.

Sixty-four percent called Zemmour a nationalist. Only 8% said they wanted the former journalist to win this spring's ballot, against 21% bidding on Le Pen.

The poll was released the same day as a court in Paris fined Zemmour for inciting racial hatred after he called young migrants coming to France killers and thieves in 2020. Zemmour and Le Pen are seen as the main rivals of centrist President Emmanuel Macron, who is being challenged by dozens of contenders.