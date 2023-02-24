UrduPoint.com

Le Pen Proposes Hosting Ukraine Peace Conference In France

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2023 | 09:03 PM

Le Pen Proposes Hosting Ukraine Peace Conference in France

French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen suggested on Friday in a letter, timed to the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, that her country should lead the way out of the crisis by hosting a peace conference between Ukraine and Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen suggested on Friday in a letter, timed to the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, that her country should lead the way out of the crisis by hosting a peace conference between Ukraine and Russia.

"On the occasion of this tragic anniversary, France should initiate a peace conference that would give the prospect of a peaceful and speedy end of the conflict to the warring sides, their unfortunate populations and the world," the National Rally leader said in an open letter.

Le Pen, who represents the northern Pas-de-Calais region in parliament, argued that France was uniquely positioned to mediate the conflict as an independent nation that had suffered greatly during world wars and was committed to peace.

She criticized other world leaders for failing to keep a cool head and lapsing into "irresponsible" bellicose rhetoric that, instead of easing tensions, had exacerbated the risk of a larger flare-up in Europe and the world.

"It is often more difficult to make peace than to let yourself be carried away by a string of events, bloc mentality and unchecked emotion. It is a quality of great powers to know how to rise above it and look calmly for diplomatic solutions," she wrote.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the facts on the ground, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option, saying there will be no more Minsk negotiations, referring to the France- and Germany-mediated talks that the nations held in Belarus following the 2014 coup in Kiev.

Related Topics

World Ukraine Russia Europe Parliament France Minsk Kiev Lead Belarus All

Recent Stories

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostil ..

US Bets on NATO Ties With Eastern EU States Hostile to Russia - Ex-Italian Prime ..

2 minutes ago
 Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

Milk price increases to Rs 200/litre

2 minutes ago
 13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local ..

13 civilians die in militant attack in Mali: local sources

2 minutes ago
 DG, GDA visits Indus Hospital to review ongoing wo ..

DG, GDA visits Indus Hospital to review ongoing works

2 minutes ago
 Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from ..

Two Pakistani nationals released, repatriated from Guantanamo Bay detention faci ..

25 seconds ago
 Capital City Police arrest two mobsters in Peshawa ..

Capital City Police arrest two mobsters in Peshawar

26 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.