Le Pen Proposes Hosting Ukraine Peace Conference in France

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2023) French right-wing politician Marine Le Pen suggested on Friday in a letter, timed to the first anniversary of the conflict in Ukraine, that her country should lead the way out of the crisis by hosting a peace conference between Ukraine and Russia.

"On the occasion of this tragic anniversary, France should initiate a peace conference that would give the prospect of a peaceful and speedy end of the conflict to the warring sides, their unfortunate populations and the world," the National Rally leader said in an open letter.

Le Pen, who represents the northern Pas-de-Calais region in parliament, argued that France was uniquely positioned to mediate the conflict as an independent nation that had suffered greatly during world wars and was committed to peace.

She criticized other world leaders for failing to keep a cool head and lapsing into "irresponsible" bellicose rhetoric that, instead of easing tensions, had exacerbated the risk of a larger flare-up in Europe and the world.

"It is often more difficult to make peace than to let yourself be carried away by a string of events, bloc mentality and unchecked emotion. It is a quality of great powers to know how to rise above it and look calmly for diplomatic solutions," she wrote.

Russia has repeatedly argued that it is all in favor of peace talks as long as Ukraine takes into consideration the facts on the ground, but Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has ruled out the ceasefire option, saying there will be no more Minsk negotiations, referring to the France- and Germany-mediated talks that the nations held in Belarus following the 2014 coup in Kiev.