Le Pen Pulls Ahead In French Presidential Election - Interim Results

Umer Jamshaid Published April 11, 2022 | 12:50 AM

Le Pen Pulls Ahead in French Presidential Election - Interim Results

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th April, 2022) French far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen garnered 27.96% of the vote in the first round of the election on Sunday, interim official results published by the Interior Ministry showed.

She was followed by incumbent Emmanuel Macron on 26.39%, with hard-left contender Jean-Luc Melenchon far behind on 18.26% and far-right Eric Zemmour on 6.66%, with 45% of the ballots counted.

