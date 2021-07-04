UrduPoint.com
Le Pen Reelected As President Of French Far-Right National Rally Party - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2021) The spokesman for the French far-right National Rally Party Jordan Bardella said on Sunday that Marine Le Pen has been reelected as the party leader.

"Congratulations to Marine Le Pen, reelected by the members as the President of the National Rally with over 98% during our Congress in Perpignan! United, our movement is in working order for the next deadlines, capitals which are in sight," Bardella Tweeted.

Reelected for her fourth mandate as the party leader, Le Pen is now in need for new incentives for her 2022 presidential bid after her National Rally failed to win any votes during the second round of France's regional elections on June 27.

Le Pen ran for the French president in the 2017 election against incumbent Emmanuel Macron.

